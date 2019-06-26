Athletics' Matt Olson: Hits 13th homer
Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 7-3 victory against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old began the scoring with his solo shot in the second. That gives him six homers this month and 13 on the year. That's not a bad number considering Olson missed all of April. He is batting .244 with a .536 slugging percentage, 23 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 25 runs in 168 at-bats this season.
