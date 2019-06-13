Athletics' Matt Olson: Hits another dinger
Olson went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs in a 6-2 victory against the Rays on Wednesday.
For the second straight day, the 25-year-old smashed a home run, but he also has four long balls in his last six games. Since June 5, Olson is batting .345 (10-for-29) with four homers and nine RBI in nine games. Overall, he is hitting .238 with 11 home runs, 21 RBI and 20 runs in 126 at-bats.
