Athletics' Matt Olson: Hits another dinger

Olson went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs in a 6-2 victory against the Rays on Wednesday.

For the second straight day, the 25-year-old smashed a home run, but he also has four long balls in his last six games. Since June 5, Olson is batting .345 (10-for-29) with four homers and nine RBI in nine games. Overall, he is hitting .238 with 11 home runs, 21 RBI and 20 runs in 126 at-bats.