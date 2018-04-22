Olson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson saw his hit streak come to an end Saturday after he had gone 8-for-19 with three extra-base knocks in the preceding four games. The first baseman's 37.8 percent strikeout rate and .432 BABIP suggests his current .272 average likely won't be sustainable throughout the season, but Olson should remain a plus source of power for fantasy owners. He's likely just getting a breather Sunday after starting in each of Oakland's first 21 games of 2018.