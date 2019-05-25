Athletics' Matt Olson: Hits three-run homer

Olson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Olson now has five homers and a .250 average to go with eight RBI and 11 runs scored in 18 games. Olson missed about a month with a hand injury, but had returned to a mostly everyday role at first base. Over his last four games, he's gone 6-for-15 with two homers, two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored.

