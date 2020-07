Olson went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk during Friday's win against the Angels.

Olson wasted no time turning the first pitch he saw from Hoby Milner into a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning. He marks the first player to hit a walk-off grand slam on Opening Day since Jim Presley in 1986 with the Mariners. Olson is coming off a successful 2019 campaign during which he batted .267 with 36 home runs and 91 RBI.