Olson went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in the second game loss of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Olson hit an RBI single in the first inning and later clubbed a solo homer -- his 16th of the year -- in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old has registered a hit in four consecutive games, and has gone deep in two of the last three. Olson is now hitting .240/.320/.458 with 12 doubles, 39 RBI and 39 runs scored on the year.