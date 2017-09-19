Play

Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs during Monday's win over Detroit.

The surging slugger now has a homer in four consecutive games and 14 over his past 20 contests. Olson boasts a monster 1.132 OPS with 33 RBI and 25 runs through just 36 games since returning to the big club Aug. 8. While the 23-year-old first baseman is almost certainly overachieving right now, his heater could easily extend through the end of the regular season.

