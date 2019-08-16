Athletics' Matt Olson: Homers twice in win

Olson went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

Olson's three-run home run off Aaron Sanchez in the fourth inning marked his fifth three-run homer of the season. The 25-year-old continued to show off his ability to generate power with a solo long ball in the sixth, once again off Sanchez. Olson is now slashing .262/.343/.542 with 25 long balls, 58 RBI and 45 runs scored,