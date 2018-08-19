Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Nine (seven doubles, two home runs) of Olson's 16 hits during August have now gone for extra bases, and he's generated three straight two-hit efforts. The 24-year-old's bat began heating up at the tail end of July, and he's now slashing .318/.366/.545 over the 71 plate appearances encompassing his last 17 games.