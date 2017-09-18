Athletics' Matt Olson: Keeps on mashing in win
Olson, who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies, smacked three homers overall in the three-game weekend series.
Olson's torrid September evokes memories of the effort that fellow rookie Cody Bellinger put together earlier this season, as he now has 10 round trippers and 17 RBI over just 16 games. He has six homers in his last eight games, though he's mostly gotten on base via single otherwise, as the 23-year-old counts a pair of two-baggers as his only other extra-base hits for the month.
