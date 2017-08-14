Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

The 23-year-old has gone deep in three straight contests, a span in which he's driven in all five of his runs for the month. Olson has already raised his season average an impressive 15 points since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 8, and he also boasts a .385 wOBA and 53.8 percent hard contact rate since his return.