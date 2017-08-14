Play

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

The 23-year-old has gone deep in three straight contests, a span in which he's driven in all five of his runs for the month. Olson has already raised his season average an impressive 15 points since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 8, and he also boasts a .385 wOBA and 53.8 percent hard contact rate since his return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast