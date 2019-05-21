Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Indians on Monday.

Olson launched a Carlos Carrasco third-inning offering 417 feet into the right-field bleachers for his fourth homer of the campaign. The 25-year-old has hit all of those round trippers over the last eight games, a stretch during which he also has all five of his RBI for the season.