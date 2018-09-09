Olson went 1-for-1 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Olson replaced Mark Canha in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 6-6, and the first baseman proceeded to give the A's the lead in the bottom half of the frame with his solo shot off Chris Martin. It's been a bit of an underwhelming season for Olson after he unleashed 24 homers in 59 games last year, though he's still hitting a respectable .239/.323/.445 with 25 homers in 143 contests.

