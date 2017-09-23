Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Olson's September tear now has him at 13 home runs and 22 RBI with plenty of opportunities to add to those jaw-dropping numbers before season's end. The slugging rookie has gone deep in six of his last seven contests, although the round trippers have served as his only hits over that span. He also has only one other extra-base hit outside of the home runs this month.