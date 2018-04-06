Athletics' Matt Olson: Leaves six stranded
Olson went 0-for-4 and left six runners on base while striking out once in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.
Olson left three runners stranded in scoring position, as he was unable to record a hit for the first time in the last four games. He also struck out once, and this small sample size (10 strikeouts in 29 at-bats) suggests he hasn't improved much on his 27.8 percent strikeout rate from a year ago. Should he continuously fail to drive runs in, Olson could find himself in jeopardy of being moved down in the batting order, especially with Matt Chapman (.400/.455/.633 in 30 at-bats) on a tear to begin the year.
