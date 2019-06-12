Athletics' Matt Olson: Leaves yard in win
Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Rays on Tuesday.
Olson slugged the first of two round trippers off Emilio Pagan in the sixth, plating Matt Chapman to erase a 2-1 deficit for the Athletics. Olson now has three homers in the last five games, a stretch during which he's driven in six of his eight RBI for June.
