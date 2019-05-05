Olson (hand) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as early as Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson began his minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday and will be evaluated for potential activation after Sunday's game with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 25-year-old suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand just before the start of the regular season, while the A's acquired Kendrys Morales to help fill the void at first base.