Athletics' Matt Olson: Multi-hit effort in loss
Olson went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Reds on Thursday.
Olson managed the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics in a game during which their offense was thoroughly stymied. The young infielder has now put together a pair of two-hit tallies in his three games since returning to action following his hand injury, with Thursday's two-bagger serving as his first extra-base hit of the season. Olson is still in the process of getting his timing back at the plate, however -- he's struck out two times apiece in each of his first three games since returning.
