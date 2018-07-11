Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Olson's timely hit was part of a furious ninth-inning rally by the Athletics. The slugger has reached safely in all eight games of July and 10 straight contests overall, a stretch that includes six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs).

