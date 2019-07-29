Athletics' Matt Olson: Multi-hit effort in win

Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single, a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Olson had a busy day at the plate, and his ninth-inning infield single brought home Chris Herrmann to tie the game. The slugger snapped an 0-for-10 slump that had encompassed his prior three games with what was his fifth multi-hit effort of July. Thanks to a hot start to the month, Olson is still hitting a solid .274 since the calendar flipped despite the aforementioned three-game skid, leading to an eight-point boost in his season average to .255.