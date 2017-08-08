Athletics' Matt Olson: Officially recalled from Triple-A
Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners.
As expected, Olson will rejoin the big club following the departure of Yonder Alonso. The 23-year-old, who was slashing .272/.367/.568 with 23 homers for Nashville this season, is expected to take over as the primary first baseman against right-handed pitchers moving forward. He had some trouble in his earlier stint with the A's, hitting just .196 with 22 strikeouts in 51 at-bats, but he may be worth a look in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues for those in need of a power boost.
