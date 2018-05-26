Olson went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Olson had the only multi-hit effort of the night for a mostly moribund Athletics offense. The 24-year-old has seen a downturn overall at the plate during May, but he has doubled his April home run total by going deep on four occasions. Olson has also started picking it up offensively during the latter half of the month, as he's hitting .300 with four doubles, three home runs, five RBI, four walks and four runs across the 45 plate appearances he's logged since May 14.