Olson went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in an extra-innings win over the Tigers on Friday.

It's now a five-game hitting streak for Olson, a modest but nevertheless encouraging stretch of offense during which he's laced four doubles, knocked in a pair of runs and posted three multi-hit efforts overall. Olson had seen his average plummet all the way to .229 prior to the streak -- its lowest point since May 13.