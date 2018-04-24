Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

Just as notable as his solid stat line was the fact that Olson snapped a dubious 15-game streak with at least one strikeout. The young slugger picked it up at the plate over the last six games in particular, going 10-for-27 with two doubles, five RBI and four runs during that stretch.