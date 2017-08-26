Play

Olson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As per usual, Olson will get the day off with the opposition sending out a left-handed starter (Cole Hamels). Ryon Healy will take over at first base in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast