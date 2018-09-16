Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Olson tied the game up at 2-2 in the sixth inning with his solo shot off Yonny Chirinos, though the Rays would respond with five runs over the next three innings to secure the victory. While the 24-year-old has taken a step back in his sophomore campaign, he's still slashing a respectable .244/.327/.454 with 27 homers, 75 runs and 75 RBI through 149 games.