Athletics' Matt Olson: Power returning quickly
Olson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
The hand injury which cost him 34 games doesn't seem to be affecting Olson's power stroke at all, despite an earlier-than-expected return from the IL -- he's now gone yard in back-to-back games. The first baseman now sports a .219/.324/.438 slash line in nine contests sandwiched around the injury.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Clubs first homer of 2019•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Multi-hit effort in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Draws third straight start•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Returns from injured list•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Returning from IL on Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Pair of hits in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...