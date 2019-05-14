Olson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

The hand injury which cost him 34 games doesn't seem to be affecting Olson's power stroke at all, despite an earlier-than-expected return from the IL -- he's now gone yard in back-to-back games. The first baseman now sports a .219/.324/.438 slash line in nine contests sandwiched around the injury.