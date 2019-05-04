Olson (hand), who went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Triple-A Las Vegas' extra-innings loss to Fresno on Friday, is progressing well overall during his time with the Aviators, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. "He feels good. He's seeing a lot of pitches," manager Bob Melvin said. "Hit a couple balls hard the first night, had a walk. ... Maybe not his best night, but feels good seeing pitches, and it's health that we want. Still got a few more games before we potentially bring him up."

Melvin's comments actually predated Friday night's game, and Olson's ninth-inning homer in the contest only served to validate the general spirit of the Athletics skipper's words. Olson is expected to continue suiting up for Las Vegas over the weekend before being reevaluated for potential activation.