Athletics' Matt Olson: Progressing well in rehab
Olson (hand), who went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Triple-A Las Vegas' extra-innings loss to Fresno on Friday, is progressing well overall during his time with the Aviators, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. "He feels good. He's seeing a lot of pitches," manager Bob Melvin said. "Hit a couple balls hard the first night, had a walk. ... Maybe not his best night, but feels good seeing pitches, and it's health that we want. Still got a few more games before we potentially bring him up."
Melvin's comments actually predated Friday night's game, and Olson's ninth-inning homer in the contest only served to validate the general spirit of the Athletics skipper's words. Olson is expected to continue suiting up for Las Vegas over the weekend before being reevaluated for potential activation.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Hitless in first rehab•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Rehab assignment starting Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: To take batting practice Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Rehab about one week away•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Trending for mid-May return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...