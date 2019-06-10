Athletics' Matt Olson: RBI parade continues

Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Olson took Drew Smyly deep in the second inning to drive in his fifth and sixth runs over the last six games. The slugging infielder now has nine homers on the season, a total he's compiled at a pace of just under one every three games. Olson's .227 average and .319 on-base percentage still have plenty of room for improvement, but his .504 slugging percentage and .823 OPS both qualify as the second-best figures of his career in those categories.