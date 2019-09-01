Athletics' Matt Olson: Reaches base five times in loss

Olson went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two walks and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees in 11 innings.

Olson has now reached base in all but three of his 11 plate appearances through the first two games of the series in New York. He'll look to stay hot while sticking in the lineup in the series finale Sunday, though he'll draw a lefty-on-lefty matchup with southpaw J.A. Happ on the bump for the Yankees.