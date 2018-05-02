Olson went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Olson exploded for 24 home runs in just 59 games in the majors last season, and while he hasn't been able to match that torrid pace, the 24-year-old is still finding a way to reach base consistently. The power will likely come around at some point, though that could be met with a bit of regression in his average -- he currently has an unsustainably high .393 BABIP.