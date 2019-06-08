Athletics' Matt Olson: Reaches base twice

Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Olson singled home a run in the first inning to get Oakland on the board, and he registered his sixth double of the season in the later innings. The 25-year-old first baseman has struggled to hit for average so far this season (.236), though he has smacked seven home runs in just 29 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories