Olson (hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment around the end of the Athletics' next road trip, which runs from April 26 to May 5, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson appears to be still on track for a mid-May return. He's expected to play in a week's worth of rehab games, which could put his return date sometime around the second weekend of the month.

