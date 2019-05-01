Olson (hand) flew to Reno, Nevada on Tuesday to join Triple-A Las Vegas and will be in the starting lineup at first base for the Aviators on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Olson's minor-league stint is expected to last at least 4-5 games before the Athletics consider making a decision on whether to activate him. The slugging infielder has been sidelined since leaving a March 21 spring game against the Mariners with hand pain, so his timing at the plate certainly needs some work. "I just want him to feel comfortable and see the ball well," Melvin said. "We have to resist the urge of trying to get him back here as quickly as we can, because he's been out for a while. With hamate injuries, sometimes it takes a little while for the strength to come back. We'll see where we're at at the end of this road trip."