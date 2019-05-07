Athletics' Matt Olson: Returns from injured list
Olson (hand) was reinstated from the injured list as expected Tuesday.
Olson made it just two games into the season before suffering a broken hamate bone. He should resume an everyday role at first base now that he's healthy. Skye Bolt was optioned in a corresponding move.
