Athletics' Matt Olson: Rides pine Wednesday against lefty
Olson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
With lefty Danny Duffy due up for Kansas City, Olson will head to the bench as Ryon Healy takes over at first base. Olson has hit four homers in his last five games, but the power still comes with a lot of swing-and-miss, and it looks like his exposure to southpaws will remain limited.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Keeps pounding ball in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Goes deep for sixth time in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Officially recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Will be called up Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Heads back to minors•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...