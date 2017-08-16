Play

Olson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

With lefty Danny Duffy due up for Kansas City, Olson will head to the bench as Ryon Healy takes over at first base. Olson has hit four homers in his last five games, but the power still comes with a lot of swing-and-miss, and it looks like his exposure to southpaws will remain limited.

