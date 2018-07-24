Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

Olson followed up a two-homer day Sunday in the series finale against the Giants with another multi-hit effort, his fourth of July. The slugging infielder has shown a bit more of a discerning eye in July, as his 13 walks are the most he's drawn in any month this season and have helped lead to a .389 on-base percentage over the last 17 games. Olson has managed to lower his strikeout rate from 27.8 percent to 24.8 percent this season while establishing a new high-water mark with 49 RBI.