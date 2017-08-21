Athletics' Matt Olson: Sitting versus lefty
Olson is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Olson will take a seat Monday as the A's are set to take on a southpaw in Wade Miley. With Olson out, Ryon Healy will start at first base and hit fifth.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Rides pine Wednesday against lefty•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Keeps pounding ball in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Goes deep for sixth time in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Officially recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Will be called up Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....