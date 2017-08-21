Play

Olson is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Olson will take a seat Monday as the A's are set to take on a southpaw in Wade Miley. With Olson out, Ryon Healy will start at first base and hit fifth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast