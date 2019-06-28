Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs 14th home run

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss at Angel Stadium.

Olson crushed a 422-foot homer off Griffin Canning in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old now has seven homers in June and 14 on the season. Not bad, considering he missed over a month while on the injured list. Overall, Olson is hitting .244/.328/.540 with 27 RBI and 26 runs scored over 176 plate appearances.

