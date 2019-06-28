Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs 14th home run
Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss at Angel Stadium.
Olson crushed a 422-foot homer off Griffin Canning in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old now has seven homers in June and 14 on the season. Not bad, considering he missed over a month while on the injured list. Overall, Olson is hitting .244/.328/.540 with 27 RBI and 26 runs scored over 176 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...