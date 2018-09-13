Olson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Orioles.

Incredibly, all 10 of Oakland's runs were scored in the third inning, and Olson provided the big blow with his 26th homer of the year. The first baseman's .241/.323/.450 slash line is a big step backwards from his sparkling 2017 debut, but the 24-year-old's still provided strong power numbers.

More News
Our Latest Stories