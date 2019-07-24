Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs clutch homer

Olson went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Astros.

The first baseman's 21st homer of the year was a big one, as he took Roberto Osuna deep in the ninth inning to send the game to extras. Olson is now slashing a strong .262/.344/.555 through 69 games on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories