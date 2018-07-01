Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Olson finished June with nine round trippers, half of his season total. The 24-year-old parlayed 25 hits into 22 RBI during the month, and both his season homer (18) and RBI (43) totals are within the top three on the Athletics heading into July.

