Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs walkoff home run
Olson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in a victory versus Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Olson plated Oakland's first run with a double in the third inning, then delivered his second career walkoff home run with a blast off Josh Hader in the 10th. The 25-year-old is slashing .260/.339/.549 with 22 homers and 47 RBI in 314 plate appearances this season.
