Athletics' Matt Olson: Slumping in July
Olson is 2-for-18 with three walks, one RBI and two runs in five games since missing a start due to back tightness, and he's hitting just .191 overall in 58 July plate appearances.
Olson also has just four extra-base hits during the month, including a sole home run. It's a stark departure from his prodigious month of June, one in which he compiled nine round trippers and 22 RBI. It's possible that the minor back issue that limited him to a non-starting role July 11 against the Astros is still affecting him to a degree, but there have been no official reports attesting to that.
