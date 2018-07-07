Olson went 2-for-4 a double and a solo home run in a loss to the Indians on Friday.

Olson took Carlos Carrasco deep in the second inning with a 438-foot shot to center that extended the Athletics' early lead to 2-0. The 24-year-old has been on a power surge of late, racking up eight extra-base hits -- including five homers -- on the strength of a 55.3 percent hard-contact rate over the 64 plate appearances encompassing his last 15 games.