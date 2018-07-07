Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks 19th round tripper in loss
Olson went 2-for-4 a double and a solo home run in a loss to the Indians on Friday.
Olson took Carlos Carrasco deep in the second inning with a 438-foot shot to center that extended the Athletics' early lead to 2-0. The 24-year-old has been on a power surge of late, racking up eight extra-base hits -- including five homers -- on the strength of a 55.3 percent hard-contact rate over the 64 plate appearances encompassing his last 15 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs two-run home run Saturday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Homers and scores twice in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Homers, drives in two Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Solo home run in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Hits 14th home run in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?