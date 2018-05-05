Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Olson capped off a first-inning onslaught against Orioles starter Andrew Cashner with a 429-foot shot that immediately followed a three-run blast off the bat of Khris Davis. It was the slugger's first home run since April 16, a drought the likes of which wasn't seen during his explosive long-ball tear in 2017. Despite being off last season's torrid home-run pace, Olson's line sits at a solid .264/.352/.418 over 125 plate appearances.