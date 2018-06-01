Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks ninth homer Thursday
Olson went 1-for-4 a solo home run in a win over the Rays on Thursday.
Olson launched the first of two round trippers off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh, blasting a mammoth 475-foot shot to right. The 24-year-old appears to be picking up the pace in terms of his power hitting, as he more than doubled up his homer total from April's two by smacking six during May. A boost in flyball rate from 36.8 percent to 45.5 percent appears to have played a significant part, a trend that Olson will look to continue as the calendar flips to June.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks solo blast in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: On base three times Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Continues power surge Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Launches sixth homer in Wednesday's loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Goes deep in Monday's win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Collects key RBI vs. Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...