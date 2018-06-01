Olson went 1-for-4 a solo home run in a win over the Rays on Thursday.

Olson launched the first of two round trippers off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh, blasting a mammoth 475-foot shot to right. The 24-year-old appears to be picking up the pace in terms of his power hitting, as he more than doubled up his homer total from April's two by smacking six during May. A boost in flyball rate from 36.8 percent to 45.5 percent appears to have played a significant part, a trend that Olson will look to continue as the calendar flips to June.

