Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks solo blast in win
Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Olson now has five of his eight homers on the season in May, and an impressive 13 extra-base hits overall during the month when factoring in his eight doubles. Despite a slight bump in strikeout rate from 27.8 to 29.0 percent, Olson's cause is being aided by a .319 BABIP. He's unsurprisingly well off the unsustainable long-ball pace he established in his 2017 rookie campaign, as even with Saturday's homer, Olson has 16 fewer round trippers in just nine fewer plate appearances this season.
