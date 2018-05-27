Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Olson now has five of his eight homers on the season in May, and an impressive 13 extra-base hits overall during the month when factoring in his eight doubles. Despite a slight bump in strikeout rate from 27.8 to 29.0 percent, Olson's cause is being aided by a .319 BABIP. He's unsurprisingly well off the unsustainable long-ball pace he established in his 2017 rookie campaign, as even with Saturday's homer, Olson has 16 fewer round trippers in just nine fewer plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories