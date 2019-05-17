Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks solo homer
Olson went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.
Olson took Blaine Hardy deep in the sixth inning for his third home run of the season. While he went 4-for-20 across his first five starts after being activated from the injured list, Olson has since homered in three of his last four games. While 13 strikeouts across his 47 plate appearances this season has kept Olson's batting average to a .214 mark, his power production is certainly returning to form.
