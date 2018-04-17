Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks third homer in win
Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-1 win over the White Sox on Monday.
His 407-foot shot to right center in the fourth opened the scoring on the night and also marked the only time Olson put the ball in play. The young slugger struck out in his other three at-bats, continuing a troubling trend that's been an overriding theme in the early going. Factoring in Monday's trio of whiffs, Olson is sporting a mammoth 39.1 percent strikeout rate over his first 69 plate appearances. While that figure will undoubtedly get whittled down over time, the fact he generated a 27.8 percent figure over a sample size of 216 plate appearances in his rookie 2017 campaign implies his contact rate is still very much a work in progress.
